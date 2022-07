Andrei Pivovarov, head of the Open Russia movement, gestures during a court session in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Andrei Pivovarov, former head of the Open Russia group, was sentenced to four years in prison for "directing an undesirable organization," a criminal offense under a 2015 law. He has maintained his innocence and has insisted that the charges against him were brought because of his plans to run for parliament in September 2021.,Image: 707588380, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO TAKEN THROUGH GLASS, Model Release: no, Pictured: Andrei Pivovarov, Credit line: Profimedia