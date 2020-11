epa08557189 Iraqi army soldiers take up their positions next to an armored vehicle as they escort Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kahdimi (not pictured) during his visit to the town of Tarmiyah, located around 35 kilometers (22 miles) to the north of Baghdad, Iraq, 20 July 2020. A commander of an Iraqi army brigade was killed in Tarmiyah last week during an attack blamed on the Islamic State terror organization. Al-Kadhimi said there are those who seek the return of sectarian warfare in Iraq, adding that Tarmiyah was under the protection of the state. EPA-EFE/KHALID MOHAMMED / POOL