An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. India's tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning the staff about the organization's business operations in the country, staff members said.