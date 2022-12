April 8, 2022, Athens, Greece: Vice-president of the EU Eva Kaili was arrested in Brussels on Friday evening by police investigating alleged lobbying by World Cup hosts Qatar at the European Parliament. ..Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, 44, is being questioned after the arrests of four other people as officers searched 16 properties earlier on Friday...This is said to include Ms Kaili's partner Luca Visentini, 53, who is the current General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC.,Image: 743625234, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no