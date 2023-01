Cine va fi noul șef al mafiei siciliene după capturarea lui Messina Denaro. Avertismentul unui procuror din Palermo

epa07207525 Settimino Mineo (C), 80 years old, considered as Sicilian Mafia's Toto Riina successor, is escorted by Italian Carabinieri officers after his arrest in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 04 December 2018. After a massive operation, the alleged new head of 'Cosa Nostra' was arrested along with 45 others in the Sicilian capital, Palermo. Mineo reportedly took over as the head of Cosa Nostra following the death in 2017 of Mafia 'boss of bosses' Salvatore 'Toto' Riina. EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX