Cel mai căutat șef al mafiei siciliene, Matteo Messina Denaro, arestat la Palermo după 30 de ani de căutări

epa00977460 Three images of the Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro which were show during an Italian Police press conference in Palermo, Sicily Island, Italy, on Friday 06 April 2007. Matteo Messina Denaro also known as "Diabolik" is a Sicilian mafioso. He got his nickname from the Italian comic book character Diabolik. He is considered to be one of the new leaders of Cosa Nostra after the arrest of Bernardo Provenzano on April 11, 2006. Matteo Messina Denaro became known nationally on April 12, 2001, when the magazine L’Espresso put him on the cover with the legend: Ecco il nuovo capo della mafia (Here is the new boss of the Mafia). He is a fugitive since 1993. EPA/FRANCO LANNINO