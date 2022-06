Coridorul Suwalki, „cel mai periculos loc din Europa”. În cazul unui război Rusia-NATO, acesta ar fi primul punct de conflict

NATO war games. 4 Troop 45 Commando Royal Marines, assault the final objective during the NATO exercise Sabre Strike 2017 in The Suwalki Gap,Lithuania . Royal Marines are in the Suwalki Gap for the first large-scale Nato defensive drill in the area, amid fears of a Russian assault. A narrow 60 mile wide stretch of undulating rural land sandwiched between the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow’s ally, Belarus, the Gap is regarded as Nato’s weak spot on its eastern flank. Since Russia occupied Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, eastern Europe has felt vulnerable, and nowhere more so than at the Gap.,Image: 338902814, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLDWIDE RIGHTS AVAILABLE. End users shall not licence, sell, transmit, or distribute any photographs represented by eyevine, to any third party., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia