- London, UK -20210814-Princess Margaret`s Pearl And Diamond Bracelet Sells For 396,800 Pounds A stunning Art Deco cultured pearl and diamond bracelet owned by Princess Margaret and worn for her 19th birthday photograph taken by Cecil Beaton in 1949, sold for £396,800 on Tuesday (14September2021). The bracelet was only estimated to fetch £30,000-40,000 at auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb in their auction of Jewelry, Watches and Objects of Vertu sale in Mayfair but was bought by a private buyer for almost ten times that amount. Other highlights of today's sale included a Art Deco aquamarine cocktail ring by Cartier, circa 1940, accompanied by the original hand drawn design options, which sold for £24,800, a pair of early 20th century diamond earrings, which sold for £23,560, and a late 19th century Burmese sapphire ring, set with an oval-shaped sapphire weighing approximately 6.20 carats, each claw inlaid with a rose-cut diamond, to a tapering and reeded hoop, mounted in gold, which fetched £17,360.