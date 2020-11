epa08810776 Police officers control a train station in Lisbon dowtown during the curfew of the state of emergency as part of the containment measures of Covid-19, Lisbon, Portugal, 09 November 2020. The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, decreed the state of emergency in Portugal, for 15 days from 09 November to allow measures to contain Covid-19. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA