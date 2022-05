epa09953058 Community members gather at at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, New York before the arrival of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden who are visiting to grieve with the community where ten lives were lost to a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, USA, 17 May 2022. A gunman, who has been identified by authorities as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron and is in police custody, reportedly opened fire at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo on 14 March afternoon and killed 10 people. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL