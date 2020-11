epaselect epa08834583 Riot police clear protesters gathered on Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower after a demonstration against the newly passed controversial global security law, in Paris, France, 21 November 2020. The global security legislation passed by the French Parliament aims to ban the distribution of photos in which police officers and gendarmes can be identified in a way which is harmful to their image. Protesters gathered near the Eiffel Tower, including journalist unions, as well as members of the Gilet Jaune (Yellow Vests) to mark the second year anniversary of the start of their movement. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON