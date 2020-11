epaselect epa08825299 Riot police officers detain a protester during a protest by members of the Greek Communist party to commemorate the 1973 uprising against the military junta, in central Athens, Greece, 17 November 2020. A four-day order banning gathering of over four people has been imposed throughout Greece The ban, effective November 15 to 18, comes ahead of commemorations for November 17, the anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising against the junta in 1973, and an annual march to the US embassy. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS