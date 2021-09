02 December 2019, England, London: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (2nd L), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (3rd R) and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (2nd R) attend a vigil at Guildhall Yard following the terrorist attack on London Bridge, where two people were stabbed to death. A terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest who went on a knife rampage killing two people, was shot dead by police on Friday. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa