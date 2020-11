epa08510059 A Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) officer stands guard behind of confiscated narcotics during the 50th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, 26 June 2020. Thai authorities destroyed 25,301 kg of illegal drugs with a value of 55.941 billion baht (1.614 billion euro), including methamphetamine/amphetamine, ice/crystal methamphetamine, heroin, opium, cocaine, and MDMA, MDA, MDE as well as a variety of psychotropic substances. The confiscated narcotics were destroyed by pyrolytic incineration during a ceremony to mark the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' which falls on 26 June. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL