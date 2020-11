Membru al familiei regale britanice, infectat cu coronavirus: „Este în izolare de trei săptămâni. Are febră mare”

epa02806758 Their Royal Highnesses Prince and Princess Michael of Kent leave the Hotel de Paris to attend the wedding mass of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene in the Main Courtyard of the Prince's Palace in Monaco, 02 July 2011. Some 850 guests will attend the religious ceremony in the Main Courtyard. The ceremony will be broadcasted on giant screens in the Palace Square for about 3,500 Monegasques. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA/POOL POOL AP REUTERS EPA