September 9, 2021 - USA - Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, Dr. Sian Proctor. Inspiration4 is the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit. The mission will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Named in recognition of the four-person crew that will raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, this milestone represents a new era for human spaceflight and exploration.