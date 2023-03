Poliția germană, detalii despre atacul din Hamburg. „Oamenii au fost uciși în timp ce vorbeau cu poliția”

epa10513233 A policeman stands guard as a mortician loads a coffin into a van at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, 10 March 2023. According to police, at least eight people died, including the suspected gunman, and several others were injured in a shooting that occurred at a Jehovah's Witness meeting hall in the evening of 09 March. Investigations into the motive were ongoing. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER