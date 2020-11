November 6, 2020, Manchester, Greater Manchester, UK: Manchester, UK. Evidence gatherers work with police at the scene . A 16 year old boy has been stabbed to death this evening (5th November 2020) . Police and crime scene investigators have taped off several streets around Birchenall Street in Moston , North Manchester , as investigations are carried out (Credit Image: © Joel Goodman/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire)