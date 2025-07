MOSUL ‘ORB:



Per the former director of the Pentagons UFO/UAP analysis office, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick:



“Metallic orbs” have been observed “making very interesting apparent maneuvers” “all over the world.”



-31 May 2023, NASA Briefing



(Tip of the “silver sphere” iceberg…) pic.twitter.com/hfIsklOUXe