epa08314227 (FILE) Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in New York, New York, USA, 21 February 2020 (reissued 22 March 2020). According to reports, Harvey Weinstein was put in insolation after being tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in prison just days after staring serving his 23 years sentence for or rape and sexual assault. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES