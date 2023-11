GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 25: Al Jazeera reporter Wael al-Dahdouh (C) carries his injured son from ambulance to hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 25, 2023. The wife and two children of Al Jazeera reporter in the Gaza Strip, Wael al-Dahdouh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, the Doha-based television said. Ashraf Amra / Anadolu. Profimedia Images