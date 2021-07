May 14, 2021, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: Police is seen during the eviction operation of the crowd in the city center..Crowds of people flock the city center to drink and have fun without any safety measures on the first weekend without a state of alarm and without a curfew in Barcelona causing the police to carry out an eviction operation. (Credit Image: © Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)