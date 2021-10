epa08762316 An ambulance driver wearing surgical mask steers his vehicle on the tramway tracks as the traffic is busy at Obor Plaza, in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 21 October 2020. Due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections, authorities have implemented the 'red scenario' for Buchrest since two days. School courses will take place exclusively online and kindergartens were closed in Bucharest, while wearing a mask became mandatory in all public spaces, starting from 20 October. It is now forbidden to go in cinemas, closed performance venues, gambling halls and casinos. Restaurants can serve customers only on their outdoor terraces, and hotels will serve only accommodated guests inside their restaurants. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT