epa04448222 A police cordon at the Village Bend Apartments as Hazardous material crews are decontaminating an apartment at the Village Bend Apartments at Skillman and Village Bend after nurse Amber Joy Vinson was confirmed to have contracted Ebola at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas in Dallas, Texas, USA 15 October, 2014. Another health care worker at the Texas hospital who treated the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the US has tested positive for the disease, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. EPA/RALPH LAUER