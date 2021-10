This picture taken on August 20, 2021 shows a view of smoke rising from bombardment on the outskirts of Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib. Syria regime artillery fire early on August 20 on the village of Kansafra in the northwestern stronghold killed four children from the same family, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war. It is dominated by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other jihadists are also present.,Image: 628052966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia