Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle auraient fait l'objet d'une campagne de dénigrement par la presse britannique d'après le documentaire sur Netflix. Les témoignages de Jenny Afia, associée du cabinet d'avocats londonien Schillings qui représente le couple, de Lucy Fraser, une amie de Meghan, apportent un éclairage nouveau. Le 15 décembre 2022. A new clip of the Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary series about self-exiled UK royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , claims they were victims of a co-ordinated campaign of leaked stories to the press. Those backing up the allegations are lawyer Jenny Afia, a partner in London law firm Schillings which represents the couple, along with a friend of Meghan’s named Lucy Fraser. Meghan says in the clip” You would see it play out. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute. “Got to make that go away but there is real estate on a website home page there. “There is real estate on a newspaper front cover. “And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.” Afia in particular cited what she described as a “barrage of negative articles” about Meghan’s break-up with her now estranged father Thomas Markle.She added that it was the final straw “ in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.” Lucy Fraser claims in the clip:” Meg became this scapegoat for the (Buckingham) Palace and so they would feed stories on her wether they were true or not.” The brief preview shows newspaper tabloid headlines featuring Meghan. The final three episodes of the streaming series are due to be available from December 15th, 2022.