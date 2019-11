epa08018994 A mummified lion is displayed after it was excavated in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, 23 November 2019. According to Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, archaeologists found the remains of mummified cats including one large animal that is believed to be a lion or lioness at Saqqara Necropolis. The archaeological team also found a number of mummified animal and birds and dozens of statues in different sizes and shapes. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM