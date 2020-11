Diego, cel mai uman dintre zei. Maradona ne-a lăsat moștenire o lecție uitată de mulți: politica e pentru toți, e ca fotbalul

epa02838752 Hand out picture provided by the Miraflores Palace press office shows Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (R) as he welcomes former soccer star, Argentinean Diego Armando Maradona (L) with Cuban leader Fidel Castro (C) during a meeting in Havana, Cuba, 23 July 2011. Chavez thanked Maradona for visiting him in Havana where Venezuelan leader receives a medical treatment against cancer. EPA/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY