epaselect epa08260245 US President Donald J. Trump holds a news conference with members of the White House task force on the coronavirus, to discuss outbreak and the US response to mitigate the spread of the illness, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 February 2020. During a campaign rally in North Carolina, Trump accused Democrats of 'politicizing' the coronavirus outbreak and said it was 'their new hoax'. The Dow Jones just suffered the worst-performing week since 2008 over fear of spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS