epa08841689 (FILE) - Argentinian national soccer team head coach Diego Maradona prior to the FIFA World Cup 2010 quarter final match between Argentina and Germany at the Green Point stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 July 2010 (re-issued on 25 November 2020). Diego Maradona has died after a heart attack, media reports claimed on 25 November 2020. The Argentine soccer great was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity. He was 60. EPA-EFE/OLIVER WEIKEN