Conferința de Est a fost câștigată clar de Milwaukee Bucks, condusă magistral de Giannis Antetokounmpo, grecul care face legea în NBA, iar în Conferința de Vest s-a impus Golden State Warriors, campioana en-titre. Californienii îl au la timonă pe Stephen Curry (foto mare).

Programul meciurilor



Conferința de Est

(1) Milwaukee vs (8) Detroit

(2) Toronto vs (7) Orlando

(3) Philadelphia vs (6) Brooklyn

(4) Boston vs (5) Indiana



Conferința de Vest

(1) Golden State vs (8) LA Clippers

(2) Denver vs (7) San Antonio

(3) Portland vs (6) Oklahoma City

(4) Houston vs (5) Utah



