Play-off-ul 2019 al NBA. Primul meci se joacă sâmbătă (ora 21.00), Philadelphia-Brooklyn
S-a terminat sezonul regular în NBA, campionatul nord-american de baschet. Sâmbătă, de la ora 21.30 în România, este programat primul meci din play-off, între Philadelphia și Brooklyn.

Conferința de Est a fost câștigată clar de Milwaukee Bucks, condusă magistral de Giannis Antetokounmpo, grecul care face legea în NBA, iar în Conferința de Vest s-a impus Golden State Warriors, campioana en-titre. Californienii îl au la timonă pe Stephen Curry (foto mare).

Programul meciurilor

Conferința de Est 
(1) Milwaukee vs (8) Detroit
(2) Toronto vs (7) Orlando
(3) Philadelphia vs (6) Brooklyn
(4) Boston vs (5) Indiana

Conferința de Vest
(1) Golden State vs (8) LA Clippers
(2) Denver vs (7) San Antonio
(3) Portland vs (6) Oklahoma City
(4) Houston vs (5) Utah

