epa09572531 Rome's Local Police watch the area in which there is a poultry farm in which an outbreak of bird flu has been detected by the Local Health Agency of Rome, in Ostia, fraction of the Municipality of Rome, Italy, 09 November 2021. The Lazio Region has set up a protection zone with a radius of 3 km from the farm, the site of the outbreak, and a surveillance zone with a radius of 10 km. All farms must be checked. EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI