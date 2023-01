Maryna Zolatava, a 43-year-old chief editor of the Belarus' most popular media outlet, Tut.by, which was shut by authorities, poses for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. Zolatava has been in custody since May pending her trial. Zolatava is one of 29 Belarusian journalists currently serving their sentence or awaiting trial. Human rights activists describe the political repression taking place in Belarus as the worst it has seen since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s purges. Authorities have waged a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent in the year since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in an election that the opposition and the West saw as a sham. PHOTO TAKEN ON FRIDAY, AUG. 28, 2015.