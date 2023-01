Andrzej Poczobut - a correspondent for the top Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza and a representative of the Polish minority in Belarus, who was arrested in March 2021 and accused of "calling for actions aimed at harming national security" as well as inciting hatred, appears at the Grodno regional court on January 16, 2023. The trial of Polish-Belarusian journalist opened in authoritarian Belarus on January 16, 2023, with the reporter facing up to 12 years in prison for criticism of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, in a case condemned by Warsaw.