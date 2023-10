Electoral flyers featuring Swiss People's Party (SVP UDC) leader Marco Chiesa (C) are seen at a booth of the right-wing populism party on October 7, 2023 in Lugano, southern Switzerland. Two weeks before the Swiss federal elections, SVP leader Marco Chiesa meets with electors in his natal region of Ticino. On October 22, Swiss citizens will elect all members of the National Council and Council of States for four years, with the SVP looking poised to take more power while the Greens are expected to lose more votes, according to surveys.,Image: 811926170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY AGNES PEDRERO, Model Release: no