epa06935656 Irish Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS (L) and Hungarian Wizz Air Airbus A320-232 (R) aircrafts at the Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia, 08 August 2018. According to reports, over six million passengers were served at the aiport, which is the largest one in the Baltic states. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA