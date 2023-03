British and German fighter jets scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace. The joint NATO mission saw the RAF and German Typhoon jets reacting to a Russian air-to-air refuelling aircraft on Tuesday (14 March) after it failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control in the Baltic Sea, and as it approached NATO airspace. The Russian Il-78 Midas plane was intercepted as it was flying between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The NATO jets were later redirected to intercept a Russian Antonov 148 military transport aircraft that was also passing close to Estonian air space, the RAF said on Wednesday (15 March). The scramble was the first joint NATO Air Policing interception carried out by the U.K. and German Typhoon fighter jets. The incident unfolded just hours after a Kremlin warplane downed a U.S. drone over the Black Sea amid growing fears of an escalation in the region. And it comes amid heightened tensions in the region due to Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and his threats to Kyiv's western allies. Russia has now warned it will 'consider any action with US weaponry as openly hostile' after the incident involving the downed drone. 15 Mar 2023,Image: 763060292, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: A German Typhoon is seen alongside a Russian military jet in a photograph released by the RAF on Wednesday 15 March, 2023