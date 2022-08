British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace gives a speech during the international donation conference #CopenhagenUkraine at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 August 2022. The defense ministers from Denmark, Britain and Ukraine are hosting the international donation conference. The event, with the participation of 26 countries, aims at reinforcing the long-term support to Ukraine with discussions on how to strengthen financing, weapon production, training and demining. EPA-EFE/PHILIP DAVALI DENMARK OUT