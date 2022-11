epa10329366 Motorists ride past collapsed houses affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, 26 November 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 310 people killed and 24 missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM