A woman passes by the Bulgarian National Bank building in Sofia,Bulgaria 30 January 2009. The Bulgarian banking sector will trim its workforce by eight to 10 per cent in the near term. About 1000 to 1500 bank employees have had to go on the dole since the end of last year.The sector gives jobs to about 25 000 people, but central Bulgarian National BankÕs latest statistics are yet to come out. EPA/VASSIL DONEV