epa08178435 A woman wears a face mask as she walks past empty fresh vegetable shelves in a supermarket in Hong Kong, China, 30 January 2020. As at noon of 30 January, Hong Kong's public hospitals had reported to the Department of Health the admission of 95 patients in the past 24 hours who met the reporting criteria of severe respiratory disease associated with the Wuhan coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE