July 20, 2018 - Hawaii - During their early morning overflight, USGS scientists captured this view showing three of the five volcanoes that comprise the Island of Hawai'i: Mauna Loa (distant upper left), Mauna Kea (distant right), and Kilauea (foreground), with the fissure 8 vent and channelized lava flow on the volcano's lower East Rift Zone.