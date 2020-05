epa08423213 A Filipino villager rests inside a shanty at a coastal village in Cavite city, Philippines, 15 May 2020. Typhoon Vongfong made landfall in the town of Can-avid, Samar island, on May 14, as the Philippine government continues to implement a nationwide lockdown prompted by the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG