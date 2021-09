„Cod roșu” de alertă în Hawaii, după erupția vulcanului Kilauea

epa09496822 A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows fissures erupting within the Halema'uma'u crater at the summit of the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii, USA, 29 September 2021 (issued 30 September 2021). According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), the fissures opened east of the large island in the center of the lava lake that was active from December 2020 until May 2021. Fissures are generating lava flows on the surface of the inactive lava lake, and a vigorous gas plume. The Lava activity is currently confined within Halema'uma'u crater, the HVO added. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES