epa08288519 The temperature of a driver arriving from Slovenia is checked by a Hungarian health worker as a precautionary measure against the spreading of novel coronavirus in a parking place of M70 motorway near Csornyefold, Hungary, 12 March 2020. The Hungarian government announced the state of emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease on 11 March, re-establishing controls along the Austrian and Slovenian borders and prohibiting entry into Hungary for foreign nationals arriving from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA HUNGARY OUT