epa08398517 (FILE) - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, testifying about the estate tax, often called the death tax, during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, 14 November 2007 (reissued 03 May 2020). Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet on 02 May said his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway had sold the entire stakes in the four biggest US airlines. EPA-EFE/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH