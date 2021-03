Criză în canalul Suez, după ce o navă a eșuat. Eforturi pentru reluarea traficului, în timp ce alte peste 150 de nave au rămas blocate

epa09095862 A handout photo made available by the Suez Canal Authority, shows the Ever Given container ship which ran agorund in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 25 March 2021. The Ever Given, a large container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels. The head of the Suez Canal Authority announced on 25 March that 'the navigation through the Suez Canal is temporarily suspended' until the floatation of the Ever Given is completed. Its floatation is being carried out by eight large tugboats that are towing and pushing the grounding vessel. EPA-EFE/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES