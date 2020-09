epa08271740 A tourist poses for photos in front of the King Djoser's step pyramid, also known as the Saqqara pyramid in Saqqara area, Giza, Egypt, 05 March 2020. Egypt on 05 March 2020 reopened the Djoser Pyramid after a restoration project that initially began in 2006, before it was halted in 2011 and resumed in 2013. The project included restoration of the outer facades of the pyramid, the internal corridors leading to the burial well, the stone sarcophagus, and stairs of two entrances. The King Djoser's step pyramid is the main attraction at the Saqqara necropolis that includes also tens of tombs, royal pyramids and noblemen tombs and a Middle Kingdom pyramid. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI