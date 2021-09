epaselect epa08205778 Members of the pro-committee with Tamara Funiciello, left wing parliamentarian, Nadja Herz, Co-Praesidentin LOS, Tobi Urech, Vize-Kampagnenleiter, Anna Rosenwasser, managing director of the lesbian's organisation LOS, Florian Vock, co-presidentn if the initiative's committee and Roman Heggli, co-campaign leader, from right, of the campaign 'Yes to protection from hatred' cheer after the aproval of the initiative during their campaign meeting in Bern, Switzerland, 09 February 2020. Switzerland votes on Sunday to decide on a proposal to make discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and sexual identity punishable by law. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER