epa08637332 (FILE) - US President George W. Bush awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rwandan hotelier Paul Rusesabagina, who protected people at a hotel he managed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2005 (reissued 31 August 2020). Rwandan authorities on 31 August 2020 said that Rusesabagina was arrested on terror related offenses in Kigali. The Rwanda Investigation Buerau (RIB) in a statement announced he was "subject of an International Arrest Warrant, wanted to answer charges of serious crime including terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder". EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW